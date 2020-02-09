|
|
Michael P. Shrock
Michael Peter Shrock, age 69, a resident of the Omro Care Center since November of 2016, passed away Friday, Feb. 7th. at the Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.
Mike was born May 5, 1950 in Berlin, a son of Simon and Delephine (Disterhaft) Shrock. He was raised in the Berlin-Redgranite area, and was a 1968 Graduate of the Berlin High School. He married Elizabeth Johnson September 27, 1986 at the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Berlin. They were married from 1986 to 1999.
Mike was a self-employed carpenter all his working life. He and his brother, Victor operated a dairy farm from 1970 to 1975. Mike purchased his uncle, Ted's farm in 1983. He operated this farm for a number of years, while he continued his carpentry work. He was very meticulous with his work. Things had to be as perfect as he could make them. "Good enough" was not good enough. Mike used his carpentry skills on a number of projects at St. Mark's and for his family and friends.
Mike is a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite, and St. Mark's Council of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, shooting pool, darts, playing cards, and horseshoes. He had lived in Redgranite and Berlin prior to becoming a resident of Omro Care. To improve the quality of life for others, Mike was an organ and tissue donor.
Survivors include a son, Christopher (Brittney) Shrock of Omro, a daughter, Theresa Gregor (Steve Schmitt) of Manitowoc; 3 grandchildren, Mallory Shrock, Zachary Simonson, and Makayla Gregor; a brother, Victor (Diana) Shrock of Berlin, and a sister, Marcella (the late Roman) Schneider of Malone, WI. Mike is also survived by other relatives and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Lawrence and Vincent, and 2 sisters, Mary Ann Rockholt and Geraldine Jacobson.
FUNERAL SERVICES for Mike Shrock will be held Saturday, Feb. 15th. at 11:00 A.M. St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite, where Father Jason Blahnik and Deacon Robert Precourt will be the Presiders at a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mike. Following the Mass. Mike will be laid to rest on the Shrock family plot in St. Mark's Parish Cemetery, Redgranite.
Relatives and friends may visit with Mike's family from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday only prior to the Mass at St. Mark's Catholic Church.
Memorials will be appreciated in Mike's memory in place of flowers.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the Shrock family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020