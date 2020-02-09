|
Michael Peter Shrock
Michael Peter Shrock, age 69, a resident of the Omro Care Center since November of 2016, passed away Friday, Feb. 7th. at the Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.
Mike is a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite, and had lived in Redgranite and Berlin prior to becoming a resident of Omro Care.
Funeral Services for Mike Shrock will be held Saturday, Feb. 15th. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite, where Father Jason Blahnik will Celebrate a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mike at 11:00 A.M. Following the Mass. Mike will be laid to rest on the Shrock family plot in St. Mark's Parish Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may visit with Mike's family from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday only prior to the Mass at St. Mark's Catholic Church.
Memorials will be appreciated in Mike's memory in place of flowers.
A Complete Obituary will be published in a later edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the Shrock family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020