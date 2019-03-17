|
|
Michael R. Whiting
Appleton - Michael R. Whiting, age 56, of Appleton passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Clement J. Zablocki Milwaukee VA Medical Center. He was born March 21, 1962 in Iowa City, IA to Theodore R. and Winifred J. (nee Brown) Whiting. Michael was united in marriage, to Maria Rodriguez on October 30, 2011.
Michael joined the United States Coast Guard and was stationed on Governor's Island, NY, New Bedford, MA and Homer, AK. At the age of 25, Michael's aspiration was to open his own restaurant. 23 years later, he realized that dream by opening Mi Casa Mexican Grill.
Michael is survived by is wife, Maria; son, Sebastian; his sisters, Catherine (Brad) Reed of Oshkosh, Barbara Hoffman of Fond du Lac and Laurie (Rick) Clark of Gurnee, IL; and his best buddy, Mike McMahon. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore R. Whiting and Winifred J. Jones.
A service will be held on March 23, 2019 at 11:00 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness 570 Marshall Ave. Fond du Lac, WI. Following the service a celebration of his life will be held at The Roxy 571 N. Main St. Oshkosh, WI from 1:00 to 4:00.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019