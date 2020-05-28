Oshkosh - Michael R. Wills Sr., age 27, passed away on May 25, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born on May 17, 1993 to Matthew and Michelle Wills. He worked at Neenah Foundry as a pattern layerer, a job that he loved. He enjoyed playing video games, spending time with his son, Michael Junior, and traveling with one of his best friends, Travis.Michael is survived by his son Michael Jr; parents Matthew and Michelle Wills; grandparents Thomas and Carol Wills and Miriam Baker; sister Mellissa Piper; nieces, Jade Piper and Audrey Carlson Uncles Russ and Bob; best friends, Travis and Dominic; Travis' mom, Ann and Travis' sisters, Hannah and Cassandra.Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Baker.Service will be held at a later date.A memorial will be established for an education fund for Michael's son.