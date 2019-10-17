Services
Michael Roth


1948 - 2019
Michael Roth Obituary
Michael Roth

Oshkosh - Michael R. Roth, age 71, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center. He was born on January 19, 1948, in Milwaukee and married Dustie Frank on February 15, 1980, in Oshkosh.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Army Airborne, Mike was a supervisor at a paper processing manufacturer and after many years of working, happily retired in 2009. He enjoyed boating and going to motorcycle swap meets with his good friend, John Fretchel.

Survivors include his wife, Dustie Roth of Oshkosh; a son, Shane (Sara) Roth of Omro; two grandchildren, Tyler and Andrya; a brother, Joseph Roth of Tennessee; 4 step-sisters, Dawn, Donna, Debbie, and Diane; a brother-in-law, Mark (Lisa) Frank of Omro; a niece, Ava Frank; and other nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no services planned at this time and cremation has taken place.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
