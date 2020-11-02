1/
Michael Schilcher
Oshkosh - Michael D. Schilcher, age 59, of Oshkosh passed away with his family by his side on Saturday morning October 31, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. Mike was born in Oshkosh on August 14, 1961 the son of Clifford and Petronella (Janiak) Schilcher. On September 7, 1985 he married the love of his life Paula Jean Curtis at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. Mike was a faithful member of St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church), he loved photography, fishing, model trains, golfing, spending time up north at the lake with his family. Mike was a loving husband and father. Mike is survived by his wife of 35 years, Paula Schilcher, two sons, Phillip Schilcher and David (Abby) Schilcher all of Oshkosh. Two brothers, Robert (JoAnne) Schilcher of Pickett and Timothy (Barb) Schilcher of Oshkosh. One sister, Victoria (Matt) Hibsch of Oshkosh. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Sandra Schilcher. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 am at St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church on the corner of 6th & Knapp). Father Louis Golamari will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 am until the hour of Mass. Committal services will be held at Lake View Cemetery.








Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
