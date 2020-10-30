Michael SchroederOshkosh - Michael "Mike" E. Schroeder, age 63, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on August 10, 1957 the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Schmidt) Schroeder. Mike graduated from Oshkosh West High School and worked for many years at the Pioneer Inn and Resort in Oshkosh. He enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, cards, word puzzles, and watching all our local sports teams. Mike will be remembered for making friends easily and his big, kind heart. He will be dearly missed.Mike is survived by his sister, Sharon (special friend, David Renaud) Schroeder. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Timothy Schroeder.A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Peace Lutheran Cemetery, 101 W. Waukau Ave., Oshkosh, with Rev. Joshua Jensen officiating.The family extends a special thank you to the staff at LakePointe Villa for making Mike feel at home. Further, thank you to the nurses and staff at Affinity Visiting Nurses for their wonderful care.