Michael Van (Mike) McCray
Oshkosh - Michael Van (Mike) McCray went to his heavenly home on April 6 in Panorama City, CA. He was born on November 10, 1942, son of Allen W. and Marion O. McCray.
Mike graduated from Oshkosh High in 1961, received an associate degree in electronics from Oshkosh Technical Institute and served in the U.S. Army. Employment included NASA, Jet Propulsion Lab and Blue Shield of California.
Mike is survived by sisters Nancy (Larry) Wright of Oshkosh and Pamela (Seth) Abbott, Cushing, ME; nephews, Todd (Carol) Wright, Oshkosh and Ben (Maureen) Abbott, Hanover, PA; and niece, Jennifer Wright, Oshkosh. Mike was preceded in death by his parents. His sisters are sincerely grateful to caregiver, Leo, for his kindness and compassion. Mike will be interred at Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 14, 2019