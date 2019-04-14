Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McCray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Van (Mike) McCray


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Van (Mike) McCray Obituary
Michael Van (Mike) McCray

Oshkosh - Michael Van (Mike) McCray went to his heavenly home on April 6 in Panorama City, CA. He was born on November 10, 1942, son of Allen W. and Marion O. McCray.

Mike graduated from Oshkosh High in 1961, received an associate degree in electronics from Oshkosh Technical Institute and served in the U.S. Army. Employment included NASA, Jet Propulsion Lab and Blue Shield of California.

Mike is survived by sisters Nancy (Larry) Wright of Oshkosh and Pamela (Seth) Abbott, Cushing, ME; nephews, Todd (Carol) Wright, Oshkosh and Ben (Maureen) Abbott, Hanover, PA; and niece, Jennifer Wright, Oshkosh. Mike was preceded in death by his parents. His sisters are sincerely grateful to caregiver, Leo, for his kindness and compassion. Mike will be interred at Lake View Memorial Park.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.