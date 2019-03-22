Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Roxy
571 N. Main St.
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Appleton - Michael R. Whiting, age 56, of Appleton passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Clement J. Zablocki Milwaukee VA Medical Center. He was born March 21, 1962 in Iowa City, IA to Theodore R. and Winifred J. (nee Brown) Whiting. Michael was united in marriage, to Maria Rodriguez on October 30, 2011.

Michael joined the United States Coast Guard and was stationed on Governor's Island, NY, New Bedford, MA and Homer, AK. At the age of 25, Michael's aspiration was to open his own restaurant. 23 years later, he realized that dream by opening Mi Casa Mexican Grill.

Michael is survived by is wife, Maria; son, Sebastian; his sisters, Catherine (Brad) Reed of Oshkosh, Barbara Hoffman of Fond du Lac and Laurie (Rick) Clark of Gurnee, IL; and his best buddy, Mike McMahon. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore R. Whiting and Winifred J. Jones.

PLEASE NOTE CHAGE OF SERVICE LOCATION: A service will be held on March 23, 2019 at 11:00 at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 22, 2019
