Michelle FunderburgOsseo - Michelle Ann Funderburg passed away on July 19, 2020. She was born to Michael Jones and Barbara Kloehn on November 30, 1975 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.Michelle was an avid writer and was working to publish her own book. In her free time she would often be tending her garden or cooking delicious meals for her family. She enjoyed playing video games as well and was fond of doing arts and crafts. Michelle also enjoyed spending time with her family.She will be remembered for her smile as well as her sense of wit and a vast knowledge of many things.Michelle is survived by her husband, Andrew Funderburg; her children, Patrick, Elrik, Isis, and Tempest; her mother, Barbara (Gary) Wing; father, Michael Jones; brothers, John Jones, and Tommy Jones; and her cousin Lisa (Cory) Pollom.She is further survived by her grandmother, Florence Jones; uncle, David (Sandy) Kloehn, aunts, Shirley (Gene) Blau, and Mary (Don) Norman; and her best friends, Amber Miller, Michelle Miller, Craig and Anne Miller, and John and Maria Melsness; as well as many cousins.She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Eugene Jones, Charles Kloehn; grandmother, Pearl Amundson; and aunt, Dorothy Kloehn.Per Michelle's wishes, no funeral ceremony will be held at this time.