Mildred M.c. Konrad
1919 - 2020
Oshkosh - Mildred Marie Cora Konrad, age 101, of Oshkosh, passed away on December 1, 2020 at Evergreen. She was born in the Town of Winchester on November 8, 1919 a daughter of George and Dora Mahler Thompson. On March 15, 1947 she married William Konrad in Winchester. He preceded her in death on October 20, 2008.

She was a graduate of Winneconne High School and Oshkosh Business College. She enjoyed playing Bridge and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son Paul(Betty) Konrad, a daughter Debra Oestreich, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and her sister Florence Deitlaff.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son-in-law Ken Oestreich.

Private family services will be held.

A memorial has been established to First English Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Heights and Creekview.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
