Oshkosh - Mildred Marie Cora Konrad, age 101, of Oshkosh, passed away on December 1, 2020 at Evergreen. She was born in the Town of Winchester on November 8, 1919 a daughter of George and Dora Mahler Thompson. On March 15, 1947 she married William Konrad in Winchester. He preceded her in death on October 20, 2008.She was a graduate of Winneconne High School and Oshkosh Business College. She enjoyed playing Bridge and spending time with her family.She is survived by her son Paul(Betty) Konrad, a daughter Debra Oestreich, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and her sister Florence Deitlaff.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son-in-law Ken Oestreich.Private family services will be held.A memorial has been established to First English Lutheran Church.The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Heights and Creekview.