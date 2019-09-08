|
Oshkosh - Mildred "Millie" Schmirler was born on March 17, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. She was born again into God's Forever family at the age of 8 years old. She went "home" to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 3rd, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and pastor. Born to the Late Albert O Haase and Allie Haase Gomoll. Preceded in death by husband Ralph Schmirler. Survived by her beloved daughter Jane Schmirler who was also her devoted caregiver, and their two special poodles Fergie and Bella, Sister Louise J. Long, niece Deborah A. Ulrich, nephew David W. Long, of Oshkosh. Great niece Rebecca A. Abreu, two great nephews, Maxwell and Zakary Abreu of St. Augustine, Fl., many cousins from California, and many special friends from the area.
Millie enjoyed traveling with her daughter, especially to Israel five times. Millie had the gift of hospitality, enjoyed cooking and having family get togethers for the holidays and every other occasion she could think of. Millie was employed at Social Services as a Home Consultant until her retirement. Millie enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She made many afghans, baby blankets, sweater sets for babies and gave them away. It was her passion. She loved sitting in her backyard in the summer with her daughter admiring the many flowers that were planted in the spring with the assistance of her daughter Jane. Millie was a member of Bridge of Faith Baptist Church (The former First Baptist Temple of Oshkosh).
A memorial service will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside on Monday September 9th, 2019 located at 100 Lake Pointe Dr. in Oshkosh. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. During this visitation time, music will be provided on CD by the late Dorothy Fuller, one of Millie's dear friends. Rev. Tim Shrader, Rev. Greg Decker and Pastor Daryl Marco officiating. In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to Bridge of Faith Baptist Church.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 8, 2019