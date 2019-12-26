|
|
Oshkosh - Millicent "Penny" J. Leatherman, age 72 of Oshkosh, passed away at Bella Vista on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1947 to the late Edward and Virginia Jackson in Louisville, KY. Penny married Barth Leatherman on October 1, 1979 in Elburn, IL and they were blessed with three sons.
Penny graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree and then worked as a director of personnel in the medical field. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was very active for many years. Penny adored her dog, Gracie.
Penny is lovingly survived by her husband, Barth; her sons, David (Mary) and Mark (Cheryl); grandchildren, Dustin (Nora), Nathan, Jake and Jamie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Darren, and her grandson Joshua.
A celebration of life for Penny will be held in spring of 2020.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019