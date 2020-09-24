1/1
Miriam Ruth Mondini
Miriam Ruth Mondini

Oshkosh - Miriam Ruth Mondini (Higginbotham), precious wife of Edward Mondini, his soulmate and sunshine of 22 years, passed away peacefully on September 10, in the year of our Lord 2020, with Edward by her side.

Miriam was born June 3, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA. She married Edward in 1998 and they moved to Wisconsin in 1999, settling in Oshkosh. Miriam touched the hearts of everyone she met and she made many friends. She will be greatly missed.

Besides her husband, Edward, Miriam is survived by her closest cousin: Jeanne Gore; three children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Miriam is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Ruth Higginbotham.

Edward would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Thedacare-At-Home nurses and physical therapists, Thedacare-At-Home Hospice, the Neurology Group, Thedacare hospital, Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh and the caregivers at Valley VNA for their exceptional care and compassion.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
