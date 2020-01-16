|
|
Monte Rhodes
Berlin - Monte Eugene Rhodes Jr (Butch) age 73 of Berlin, WI passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by His parents, Monte E. Rhodes Sr. and Lois (Meyer) Rhodes who were blessed with Butch, their first son on August 23, 1946 in Woodstock, Illinois.
He entered the United States Marine Corps in 1966. He received many Honors and Medals for his years of serving our country. After coming home, he married the love of his life, Sharon Jean Henke of Markesan, WI on January 30, 1971. Oh what a ride and adventure it was for the next 50 years. Together they raised three beautiful daughters. Tammy Rhodes - McConnell, Teresa (Patrick) Murkley and Tracy (Shannon) Klawitter.
Though he had many accomplishments in life, his greatest was being a grandpa. He had his own special bond with each and every one of them. Clifton (Cactus), Cody (Cod-Man) and MaKaela Thoma, Lauren (Lizard), Cheyanne (Annie), Makayla and Tannyon (Herman). He grew up with four siblings, his late brother and sister in law, James and Lorraine Rhodes; Tom (Donna) Rhodes, and his two sisters Rita (Ed) Fenske and Carol (Gary) Kuklinski.
He will be dearly missed by his Nieces and Nephews, and many friends, but will now be reunited with his mischief making best friend, Brother James, and his side-kicks Max and Snoops.
Butch wished to be cremated and requested there be no funeral service. The family would like to invite you to celebrate his life with a gathering at the Berlin (420 N Wisconsin St.) on Saturday, Jan 25th 11:00am - 4:00pm. There will be a special reading at 11:30am.
For more information and to view a tribute video dedicated to Butch, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, Wi 54923
(920) 361-2050
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020