Murial Culver
Oshkosh - Murial May Culver (Graper), known as Sissy to her family and close friends, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 17th, 2020 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Oshkosh, WI where she was receiving care.
Born November 9th, 1966 in Clintonville, Wisconsin she was the youngest child of Dorothy Hazel Graper (Cass) and Erwin Herman Graper. Murial was a loving soul, who cared deeply for her family, children, and grandchildren. She loved animals and being outside. She attended Neenah High School and in her late teens worked as a taxicab driver. She was proud to purchase a 1966 Pontiac GTO. Murial was passionate about living life to the fullest. She enjoyed taking road trips, listening to Rock music (Def Leppard and Billy Squier), dancing, and spending time with her friends, and family. Especially in her younger years, she always looked forward to whatever plans she had in mind for herself. As time passed and her family grew, she developed a passion for her children and later grandchildren. She will be remembered by many for her frequent calls and letters always expressing great care and love.
Murial was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Geraldine G Vincent and Wallace Graper. She is survived by her four children, Crystal (Michael) Manders of Neenah, WI; Ashley Culver of Appleton, WI; Amber Townley of Greencastle, PA; and Ryan Hinz of Neenah, WI; her grandchildren, Gabriel Garcia, Hazel Garcia, Andrew Garcia, Annalee O'Brien, Ezra O'Brien, Ira Townley, James Thompson, and Russell Henry Hinz. She is further survived by her five siblings, Mary (Clifford) Ebben, Margaret (Michael) Lane, Marlene Owens, Monica (Pat) Lane, and William Graper; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special appreciation is expressed to Winnebago County Human Services (Amy and Pete) for their many years of care and support to Murial. Thanks, and gratitude is also felt for the staff at Edenbrook Nursing home where Murial spent her final days.
While we would like to gather to honor and celebrate Murial, there will not be a service at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The family will plan for a memorial gathering at a later date and ask that in the meantime everyone take time to remember her in your own individual ways.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020