Muriel A. Schmunk
Omro - Muriel A. Schmunk, age 82, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope, with her family by her side.
She was born June 14, 1937, in Oshkosh, the Daughter of Charles and Anna (Retzlaff) Danke. Muriel was a 1955 graduate of Omro High School. On May 19, 1956, she married Robert Schmunk at Grace Luthern Church in Omro.
Muriel enjoyed going on many family vacations and family outings. She was always up for a road trip. Muriel also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Muriel is survived by her husband, Robert; one daughter, Ann (Philip) Mittelstaedt of Omro; one son, William (Pamela) Schmunk of Omro; three grandchildren, Michael (Danielle) Schmunk of Oshkosh, Matthew (Lauren) Schmunk of Oshkosh, Hannah (Taylor) Burton of Duluth, MN; three great-grandchildren, Willow and Violet Burton and Peyton Schmunk; one brother, Sherwyn (Jeanne) Danke of Oshkosh; two sisters-in-law, ELenore Danke of Kenosha and Delores Schmunk of Oshkosh; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Muriel was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles; one sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Martin Williams; two brothers-in-law, Edward and Richard Schmunk.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to Aurora Hospital at Home and Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope for their compassionate care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020