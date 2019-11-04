|
Muriel L. Zentner
Fitchburg - Muriel L. Zentner, age 92, of Fitchburg formerly of Delavan and Oshkosh passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on July 27, 1927 to John and Gladys (Hurlbert) Nelson. Muriel was united in marriage to William Zentner on June 26, 1948 in Oshkosh. She was an avid Badgers and Packers fan and also enjoyed traveling the world.
Muriel is survived by her husband of 71 years, William Paul; five children, Randal (Ann) Zentner, Kevin (Kathy) Zentner, Jillaine Sikora, Tracy (Terrence) Junker, and Robin (Debra) Zentner; 10 grandchildren, William Zentner, Brandt Zentner, Andrew Zentner, Nathan Zentner, Jeremy Zentner, Patricia Zentner, Jenny Sikora, John Junker, Katherine Junker, and Sara Zentner; and 11 great grandchildren.
Muriel is preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-law, John Sikora.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019