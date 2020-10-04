1/1
Muriel Radtke
1930 - 2020
Muriel Radtke

Winneconne - Muriel Radtke, age 90, of Winneconne, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home. She was born June 2, 1930, to the late Julius and Hilda (Sauby) Bockin. Muriel was a 1948 graduate of Winneconne High School, and on February 3, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Radtke.

Muriel has been described by many as a really neat woman, and she was the backbone of both her family and the family business, Radtke Contractors. Muriel was a staunch supporter of the adoption of dogs, cats and horses, and she loved feeding the birds at her home. She also enjoyed taking care of their lawn and was always seen on the riding mower.

Muriel is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Bob Radtke; three children, Pam (Chris) Quakenbush, Rick (Terri) Radtke, Tom Radtke; five grandchildren, Kelly Quakenbush, Kimberly Radtke, Katie Radtke, Emily Radtke, Michael Radtke; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, Muriel was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Bockin; a sister, Vivian Marohn; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chuck and Sue Radtke.

A private family service will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne and interment will be in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.

Muriel's family wishes to thank the Winneconne/Poygan First Responders for their care and assistance Friday evening.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
