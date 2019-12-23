|
|
Oshkosh - Muriel "Tommie" Roesler, age 88, of Oshkosh, passed away from pneumonia on December 19, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center.
Muriel was born at her grandmother's farmhouse near Taylor, Wisconsin in 1931. Her parents raised her and her sister Sandra on a dairy farm nearby. She grew up milking cows, learning to drive a team of horses to do field work, and playing with her beloved dog Mackie. She liked nothing better than being out and about with her Dad, on the farm.
Muriel graduated from Taylor High School in 1950. She went on to college at what was then the Stout Institute (now UW-Stout). She met her future husband, Henry, at Stout, then transferred to college in Eau Claire. Henry had a brand-new Ford, so he was able to keep up with her even though she was on a different campus. They married in 1952, and moved to West Allis.
In the Fall of 1953, Muriel and Henry moved to Oshkosh. There they raised three children, Karen, Robert, Sr., and Kristen (Schnese).
Muriel returned to college after her children were all in school full days. She graduated from UW-Oshkosh in 1967 with a degree in education. She taught English, language arts, reading and social studies for a number of years in the Oshkosh school district, primarily at Perry A. Tipler Middle School. She retired in 1989. In retirement she travelled far and wide, both in the US and Europe.
She loved to read. Her sunroom is filled with books, magazines, and newspapers that occupied her days. Before her health declined, she embraced volunteer opportunities at Mercy Medical Center, Bethel Home, the Oshkosh Visitors' Bureau, and EAA. She loved to sew, and made of quilts for her family and friends. In summer, she kept large gardens of vegetables, berries, and flowers until 2012 when she and Henry moved to Evergreen Village.
Family and friends have reminded us of our mother's kindness, lively spirit, and will to live. She had a special bond with her grandsons Bob and John from their many trips to Taylor, travel to national parks, and simple things like phone calls and going out for supper at Evergreen.
Muriel is survived by her sister Sandra Simonson Thums; her daughters Karen and Kristen (Schnese); her son-in-law, Tim Schnese, two grandsons, Robert, Jr. and John; grand-daughter-in-law Wendy; three great-grandchildren, Paige Muriel, Derek and Tyler; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her husband Henry, and son Robert, Sr. preceded her in death.
Her family wishes to thank Valley VNA, Home Instead, and Mercy Medical Center for the outstanding care they provided for Muriel over the years. We extend special thanks to care-givers Kay, Connie and Debbie, who made it possible for Muriel to live at home until the last few days of her life.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh, WI. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Lunch at the funeral home to follow. Interment at Lakeview Memorial Park following lunch.
Memorials suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mercy Medical Center, or donor's choice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019