Sister Myra Smith, SSM
Oshkosh - Sister Myra Smith, age 83 years, was born to Jack Clifton Smith, Jr. and Sara Louise (Bryson) Smith on February 23, 1936 in Bradenton, Florida and given the name Myra Virginia Smith.
Sister Myra had one brother, Dick Smith, and a half-sister, Claudia Garland.
Sister Myra entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother August 21, 1966 in Milwaukee, WI. When she entered the Novitiate, she received the name Sister M. Michael which she later changed to her Baptismal Name, Sister Myra. She professed first vows on August 12, 1969 and Final Vows on August 12, 1972. She celebrated her Silver Jubilee in August 1994 in Milwaukee, WI. She would have celebrated her Golden Jubilee on August 11, 2019.
Prior to entrance into the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sorrow Mother, Sr. Myra loved sailing and eventually served in the United States Naval Reserve WAVES where she provided photographs for the government. Sr. Myra ministered in various capacities during her lifetime as a religious such as: a Retreat Director in Wisconsin; Pastoral Associate at St. Paul Catholic Church, McKee, KY and St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church, Milwaukee, WI; Executive Director for Agape Community Center, Milwaukee, WI; Administrative /Liturgical Assistant to Bishop Joseph Galante, Diocese of Camden, NJ; Provincial Councilor for the U.S./Caribbean Province and Local Community Leader for the Sisters at SSM Franciscan Courts. She retired in 2017 to SSM Franciscan Courts
She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Sara Smith, her brother Dick Smith and step-brothers and step-sisters. She is survived by her half-sister Claudia Garland of Escanaba, MI, nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Sr. Marilyn Vollmer, SSM.
Homecoming will be at 4:00 p.m. at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SSM Franciscan Courts at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Oshkosh, WI. Arrangements are being made by Fiss & Bills Poklasny Funeral Home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 24 to July 25, 2019