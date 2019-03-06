Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Living Waters Lutheran Church
1585 S. Oakwood Road
Oshkosh, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Living Waters Lutheran Church
1585 S. Oakwood Road
Oshkosh, WI
Myrtle Heinz Obituary
Oshkosh - Myrtle I. Heinz, age 74, of Oshkosh passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.

A funeral service celebrating Irene's love of life and music will be held at Living Waters Lutheran Church at 1585 S. Oakwood Road (Oshkosh) on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:30 am with Reverend John S Dorn officiating. Music is provided by son-in-law Dennis Provisor of Grass Roots fame and daughter Elizabeth Kimball. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until time of service.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
