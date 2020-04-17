|
Oshkosh - Nancy Bernice Lee, age 77, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully on the morning of April 17, 2020 at The Waterford after a courageous battle with cancer. Nancy was born May 1, 1942 in Omro, the daughter of the late Arden and Mary Lee.
Nancy was a graduate of Omro High School in 1960. She was employed 33 years with Wisconsin National Life Insurance, and retired from Menasha Corp.
Nancy was a sports lover and enjoyed playing softball in her younger days. She had a love for the game of golf, enjoying many years on the course. The highlight of her life was attending the practice round at The Masters.
Nancy is survived by two brothers and two sisters & spouse's, Ronald (Marge) Lee, Plainfield, Il, Gene (Christine) Lee, Aurora, Co, Judith Jones, Oshkosh, Peggy (John) Gerszynski, Satellite Beach, Fl, special nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother in law, Ronald Jones.
Nancy's family would like to extend their thanks & appreciation for the care she received from Theda Care & Heartland Hospice. Dr Gremminger, PA Ashley & their staff and her many caring friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020