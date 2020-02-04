|
Nancy Beth Ludwig
Rome, GA - Nancy Beth Ludwig, age 68, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, in a local hospital.
Nancy was born October 9, 1951, in Sheboygan, WI, daughter of the late Vernon Arthur Hacker and Laura Dorothy McCauley Hacker. She was raised in Oshkosh, WI, and had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County since 1992 and was of the Catholic faith. Nancy was an occupational therapist for a number of years, working for Rome Health and Rehabilitation prior to becoming ill. She loved plants, animals, raising miniature horses and dogs.
Nancy loved her family and her patients, always trying to make a difference in each life she touched. She often told the story of the starfish…..One day a man was walking along the beach when he noticed a boy picking something up and gently throwing it into the ocean. Approaching the boy, he asked, "What are you doing?" The youth replied, "Throwing starfish back into the ocean. The surf is up and the tide is going out. If I don't throw them back, they'll die." "Son," the man said, "don't you realize there are miles and miles of beach and hundreds of starfish? You can't make a difference!"
After listening politely, the boy bent down, picked up another starfish, and threw it back into the surf. Then, smiling at the man, he said…" I made a difference for that one."
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother, William Hacker.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jon Michael Ludwig, who she married July 25, 1969; two daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Ben Harrington of Rome and Simone Eldridge of Burnley, England; one son and daughter-in-law, Jon, Jr, and Debra Renee Ludwig of White, GA; eight grandchildren, Cassie (Nathan) Roemer of Wild Rose, WI, Jack Ludwig of Rome, Laura Harrington of Rome, PFC Lucas Ludwig of Rome, William Harrington, of Rome, John Harrington of Rome, Katie Eldridge of Burnley and Samuel Eldridge of Burnley; one sister, Susan Klump of Amberg, WI; one brother, John Hacker of Waupaca, WI. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Gathering of Friends for Nancy will be Thursday evening, February 6, 2020, at Salmon Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020