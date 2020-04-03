|
|
Nancy Bishop
(nee Bauernfeind) Entered Heaven on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at age 63. Loving wife and best friend of Jim Bishop. Dear sister of Mark (Mary) Bauernfeind and Kevin Bauernfeind. Proud aunt of Ashley (Chris) Keyes, and Mark (Gretchen) Bauernfeind. Devoted great aunt of Jacob and Emma Keyes. Cherished niece of Ken Priebe. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Marlene (nee Priebe) and Robert Bauernfeind.
Visitation Sunday, April 5 at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. NATIONAL AVE. NEW BERLIN, WI from 1 to 3 PM. Additional visitation Monday, April 6 at EMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST 1306 MICHIGAN ST. OSHKOSH, WI from 12 noon until time of service at 1 PM. Entombment at Lakeview Cemetery.
Nancy was well liked by her peers at RW Baird for her great sense of humor and contagious smile. She always presented a warm and glowing personality. Nancy enjoyed many things: her Milwaukee Brewers, bus trips, the casino and having Pizza with her friends and family. Nancy will always be in everyone's hearts.
Hug, Kiss, Love, Love!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020