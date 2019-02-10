|
|
Oshkosh - Nancy Lou Holland, age 83, of Oshkosh, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Fond du Lac, WI on March 10, 1935, daughter of the late Donald L. Yapp and Katherine Amory Yapp.
Nancy graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1953. On August 17, 1957 Nancy married Lloyd Holland in Oshkosh. They had two daughters, Tammy and Tracy. Nancy enjoyed cooking, baking and working in her yard. She also had a love for the outdoors, watching wildlife, and feeding the birds. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Michael) Ponzer and Tracy (Scott) Bantleon; grandsons, Brian and Andrew Ponzer; granddaughters, Nicole Bantleon-Pierce (Ryan) and Natalie Bantleon, as well as one great-grandchild, Oliver Ponzer.
As per Nancy's wishes, a private family memorial service will be held.
Her family expresses deep appreciation to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Oshkosh Aurora Medical Center as well as the dedicated staff at Evergreen Senior Living Community in Oshkosh who provided invaluable care to Nancy.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to Evergreen Foundation, Inc. 1130 North Westfield Street Oshkosh, WI 54902 www.evergreenoshkosh.com/evergreen-foundation/ in memory of Nancy.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 10, 2019