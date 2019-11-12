|
Nancy J. Hartman
Oshkosh - Nancy Jean Hartman, age 86 of Oshkosh, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born on August 29, 1933 to the late Peter and Clara (Loppnow) Wettstein in Oshkosh. Nancy married Robert "Rob" Hartman on February 28, 1953 and their marriage was blessed with three sons.
Nancy was a life member of Peace Lutheran Church. To her family, she was a deeply loving mother and grandmother who always put them first, no matter what. To all her friends, especially the women of "The Club," a social group dating back to highschool, she was a trusted friend and lifelong companion. To everyone she met, she will always be remembered for her supportive and thoughtful nature as well as her love for animals, especially her cat, Angel. For over 35 years, Nancy looked forward to the EAA Convention and reconnecting with friends made through parking cars on her property.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Richard "Ric" and Randy (Vicki) Hartman; grandchildren, Hannah and Blake Hartman; close family friends, Deon Haith, Jeff and Mary Gruse.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Rob" Hartman; son, Robert "Bob" Hartman; and sister, Yvonne (Dale) Pommerening.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 240 W 9th Ave. with Pastor Brad Dokken officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Lake View Memorial Park.
If you wish, memorials may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society or the Peace Lutheran Mission Endowment Fund in Nancy's name.
Nancy's family would like to extend special appreciation to the Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Hospital ICU staff, especially Katie and Karen, for the compassionate care given to Nancy and her family. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019