Eureka - Nancy Lou Reitz, age 89, formerly of Eureka, died very peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Park View Health Center.
She was born February 18, 1930, in Berlin, the daughter of Edward and Vera Ellis Kettlewell. Nancy attended Record Grade School and was a 1948 graduate of Berlin High School. On October 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Harold "Pete" Reitz at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.
Nancy was a stay at home mom and lived her entire married life in Eureka. She enjoyed reading, gardening and decorating her home with antiques. Nancy was very proud of her family farm.
She is survived by her three children, Cathy (Allen) Silverthorn, David Reitz (fiancé, Cheryl) and Monica Reitz; six grandchildren, Jessica (Todd) Gilson, Shannon (Ryan) Besaw, Sarah (Ben) Lang, Joshua (Jade) Silverthorn, Ryan (Haley) Reitz and Andy Reitz; 15 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Adelyn, Gracelyn and Brynlie Gilson, Kaden, Parker, Grant and Blane Besaw, MaKenna, Maeley and Bennett Lang, Braelyn Silverthorn and Keagan, Isabella and Kolton Reitz; one sister, Mary "Mert" Smith; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Pete", on March 2, 2012; parents; infant baby sister, Carol Jean; daughter-in-law, Jean Reitz; brother-in-law, Charles Smith; sister-in-law, Inez (Richard) Craig; nephew, Doug Smith; and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. A private family service will follow, with Rev. Larry Rieck officiating. Interment will be in Welsh Cemetery. As she lays to rest in Welsh Cemetery, she will be able to look east and remember her beloved family farm for all eternity.
We wish to thank Park View Health Center for the wonderful care they gave our mother the past 7 ½ years. It was such a cozy and comfortable home for her. The staff on Woodside 2 were amazing. We can't say enough how grateful we are to all of you. You are all like angels on earth. Thank you so very much. We'll be forever grateful. Rest in peace grandma Nancy. Now you can dream about your beloved family farm forever. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019