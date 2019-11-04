Services
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Reitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Reitz


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Reitz Obituary
Eureka - Nancy Lou Reitz, age 89, formerly of Eureka, died very peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Park View Health Center.

She was born February 18, 1930, in Berlin, the daughter of Edward and Vera Ellis Kettlewell. Nancy attended Record Grade School and was a 1948 graduate of Berlin High School. On October 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Harold "Pete" Reitz at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.

Nancy was a stay at home mom and lived her entire married life in Eureka. She enjoyed reading, gardening and decorating her home with antiques. Nancy was very proud of her family farm.

She is survived by her three children, Cathy (Allen) Silverthorn, David Reitz (fiancé, Cheryl) and Monica Reitz; six grandchildren, Jessica (Todd) Gilson, Shannon (Ryan) Besaw, Sarah (Ben) Lang, Joshua (Jade) Silverthorn, Ryan (Haley) Reitz and Andy Reitz; 15 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Adelyn, Gracelyn and Brynlie Gilson, Kaden, Parker, Grant and Blane Besaw, MaKenna, Maeley and Bennett Lang, Braelyn Silverthorn and Keagan, Isabella and Kolton Reitz; one sister, Mary "Mert" Smith; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Pete", on March 2, 2012; parents; infant baby sister, Carol Jean; daughter-in-law, Jean Reitz; brother-in-law, Charles Smith; sister-in-law, Inez (Richard) Craig; nephew, Doug Smith; and other relatives.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. A private family service will follow, with Rev. Larry Rieck officiating. Interment will be in Welsh Cemetery. As she lays to rest in Welsh Cemetery, she will be able to look east and remember her beloved family farm for all eternity.

We wish to thank Park View Health Center for the wonderful care they gave our mother the past 7 ½ years. It was such a cozy and comfortable home for her. The staff on Woodside 2 were amazing. We can't say enough how grateful we are to all of you. You are all like angels on earth. Thank you so very much. We'll be forever grateful. Rest in peace grandma Nancy. Now you can dream about your beloved family farm forever. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -