|
|
Nancy Lou Skoglind
Oshkosh - Nancy Skoglind, age 89, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Oshkosh. Nancy was born on February 1, 1930 daughter of Oscar and Luella Maes. She married John (Jack) Skoglind October 1, 1949. They celebrated 63 years of marriage and loved their five children.
Nancy worked for the Oshkosh School System with children with special needs.
She liked family vacations, knitting, count stitch, reading, and rummaging. After retirement, Jack and Nancy enjoyed going to Florida, Alabama, and Arizona during the winter.
Nancy is survived by 4 sons; Michael (Diane), Jeffrey (Patt), John (Barb), and David (Rhonda), 14 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband; Jack, daughter; Amy, parents, and sister; Pat.
As per Nancy's wishes, there will be a celebration of life with only immediate family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 9, 2019