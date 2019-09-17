|
|
Nancy M. Ahrens
Oshkosh - Nancy Marie Ahrens, age 83 passed into the loving arms of her LORD on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Nancy was born on October 29, 1935, in Oshkosh, a daughter to the late Leonard and Marjorie (Barber) Ziegenhagen. She married Donald Warren Ahrens on July 2, 1955 in Oshkosh at Zion Lutheran Church.
Nancy worked for many years at UWO in the accounting department before retiring. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church, and enjoyed gardening, playing the slot machines at the casino, and traveling with her husband Donald.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband Donald, sister Patricia (Everett) Follett, brothers in law, Earlin (Mildred) Kussman, and Howard Ahrens; sister in law Marilyn (Jerome) Lautenschlager, her best friend Mary Jane Drexel, and her and Donald's casino friends, Bob and Sharon Ellis. She is further survived by many loving and supportive nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Leora Payne and Kay Langlitz; brother in law Darwin (Betty) Ahrens, sister in law Arlyce (Donald) Stowe, mother and father in law Evelyn and Emil Ahrens and her and Donald's beloved dog, Minnie.
A private graveside service for Nancy will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Park with Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating. Nancy will be greatly missed by all her knew and loved her.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 17, 2019