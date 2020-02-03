|
|
Nancy Marianne Fitzsimmons (Luebben)
November 20, 1938 - January 27, 2020
Nancy Fitzsimmons passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Omro Wisconsin with loved ones by her side . She was born to Royal and Dorothy Luebben in Milwaukee on November 20, 1938, the youngest child with two sisters and one brother.
She was a passionate, outspoken and talented woman with many interests. Selected as the first woman at Allis-Chalmers to be a mainframe computer operator, Nancy had an uncompromising work ethic and dedicated 38 years of her life to the company. She loved animals in all shapes and sizes, especially Arabian horses and coated German Shepherds.
Hearing a "Call of the Wild", Nancy and her husband John, along with their three girls and young son, moved out of Milwaukee in the early 1970's to build a beautiful ranch near Hartford, Wisconsin. Many dogs, cats, ducks, guinea hens, horses, ponies and a cow joined the family over the years. It was a menagerie.
Mom and Dad moved to Arizona in the early 1990's to be with sibling family and their story continued. She perfected her crafting with quilting, embroidery, woodworking, ceramics and more. Her kids had kids and the house filled to the ceilings. These years went by too quickly.
The last decade showed us her tenacity as her health went downhill and she fought hard during hospice care before returning to Wisconsin and being called home to the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters Corinne & June; and her husband, John. Her four children Sandy, Cheryl, Corinne and John as well as seven grandchildren and even more great grandchildren survive her.
We will be memorializing her in the Spring by spreading her ashes at the Hartford ranch that the family lived on. For more details, please contact any family member if you would like to attend.
Donations in her name can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020