1934 - 2020
Nancy Norgord Obituary
Oshkosh - Nancy P. Norgord, age 85, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Evergreen Retirement Community. She was born to the late Andrew and Genevieve ("Pat") Norgord (née Patterson) on July 14, 1934. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, earning some credits in a program at the University of Oslo in Norway. Nancy spent her career as an occupational therapist working at Winnebago Mental Health Institute, retiring in 1992. She was a past member of various community boards, including the Unified Board of Winnebago County, the Winnebago County Mental Health Association, and the Toward Tomorrow Group Treatment Home. She was an active member at First Congregational Church and of PEO International.

She is survived by her cousins, Jim Norgord, Audrey Simon, Ruth Pesch, Richard Norgord, their families, and many friends.

Nancy was laid to rest on Friday at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, with her parents and sister, after a private, graveside service.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 8 to May 10, 2020
