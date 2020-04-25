|
Nancy Peterson
Oshkosh - Nancy Jane Peterson (nee Littow), age 81, died on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, WI. She was born on February 19, 1939 to Mary (Fikar) and Frank Littow, Jr. in Chicago, IL.
Nancy graduated from Morton College in Cicero, IL in 1972 with a degree in nursing. She worked in the operating room at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, IL several years before moving her family north to Woodruff, WI, where she worked in various nursing departments at Howard Young Medical Center. She also worked in the emergency department as St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander, WI and at King Faisal Hospital in Saudi Arabia.
She and Joel F. Peterson eloped to Las Vegas and were married on November 2, 1983. They made their home in Hazelhurst, WI and shared 22 years of love and laughter until his death in 2005. Nancy then moved to Oshkosh, WI to be near her children, who delighted in her company. She enjoyed cooking, baking, painting, home decorating, and crossword puzzles, but mostly, she took joy in reading, writing, and rescuing cats and dogs. She was a stickler for excellent grammar and had a marvelous sense of humor.
Nancy is survived by her four children, Ronald (Andrea) Mersch, Nancy (Michael) Pech, Ever Mersch and Tiffany (Benn and Thor Johnson) Born; six grandchildren, Alex (Katie) Mersch, Noor (Elias) Block, Abigail Pech, Lillian (Austin Trochinski) Pech, and Ahmad and Sara Elhrisse; three great grandchildren, Cason Block and Kai and Felix Mersch; as well as her only sibling, Marlene Bottenhagen.
She was the epitome of a loving and kind person and we were very blessed to have her in our lives!
Nancy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Parkview Health Center in Oshkosh who took such wonderful care of her following her stroke, and to the healthcare staff at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh for helping her pass peacefully into heaven.
She will be entombed at Lake View Mausoleum in Oshkosh, WI. There will be no service at this time due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Memorials may be directed to your local animal shelter or Park View Health Center, 725 Butler Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901-8149.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020