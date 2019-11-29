|
|
Nancy Stewart
Oshkosh - Nancy Ann (Hansen) Stewart, 87 of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh. Nancy was born to Elmer and Esther (Walhs) Hansen on December 7th, 1931 in Oshkosh, WI. On June 25th, 1948, Nancy married the love of her life, Ralph Louis Stewart. The two were happily married for 71 ½ years. Together they had six beautiful children.
Nancy is preceded in death by three of her children: Rodney Stewart, Gary (Lorraine) Stewart, and Jamie Stewart. She is preceded by her parents; her in-laws, Frank (Anna) Stewart; six siblings: Sandy, Violet, Carolyn, Raymond, Maria, and Richard. She is further preceded in death by her grandson, John Stewart.
Nancy is survived by her husband; three children: Daniel (Connie) Stewart of Apache Junction, AZ, Dennis (Linda) Stewart of Montello, WI, and Pamela (Michael) Faltersack of Deland, FL. She is further survived by 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild to be. One sister, Florence George of Oshkosh, WI also survived Nancy. She leaves behind many close family and friends she cherished.
Nancy was a homemaker ensuring the lives of those she loved were well cared for. Nancy enjoyed, more than anything, shopping with "her girls." She could spend hours looking through the stores just to spend that time together. She enjoyed her puzzle books, her polkas and her sweet doggy Delray. She also enjoyed making handcrafted blankets for her grandchildren and their children. She touched so many lives with her gifts and she will be missed by all.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The angels gathered near you, they knew your suffering and all that you were going through. I thought many things as I held your hand. I wished that you were strong and happy once again. But your eyes were looking to Heaven, to Jesus' outstretched arms, it was time to say goodbye. I struggled with my selfish thoughts, I wanted you to stay. But Jesus knew the answer, and you loved him so. Then, I gave you life's greatest gift, the gift of letting go. Until we meet again, we love you much too much and we will see you soon.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019