Naomi Ruth Wollangk Rose
Appleton - 1936 - 2019
Naomi Ruth Wollangk Rose, 83, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019, in Appleton, WI.
Naomi was born February 5, 1936 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She was one of five children born to Glen and Regina (Buettner) Wollangk. Naomi was a bright, curious (even feisty) child, who had a lifelong love of learning and reading. She was absolutely happiest when she had a book in her hand. After High School Naomi studied and graduated with a nursing degree, in Milwaukee, WI. She worked most of her life as a caring health professional, and also spent time working as an Executive with the Girl Scouts. Naomi was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in each congregation where she lived. She particularly had a soft spot for teaching the little children and doing temple and family history work. She felt a special connection to her ancestors and will be having joyous reunions on the other side.
Naomi's lifelong zest for adventure (and perhaps a little wanderlust) led her to many beautiful places across the country. Wherever she found herself, she would settle in surrounded by nature (and usually a big, loyal dog) and create a beautiful and welcoming home. She loved her time spent living amongst the wild landscapes of Wisconsin, the great rivers of upper Michigan, and even in a rustic cabin on a mountain in Utah. She loved listening to and caring for the birds she lived amongst. A very spirited storyteller and conversationalist, Naomi was equally at home discussing her love for Green Bay Packer football, cooking (which she was very skilled at), classical music, or even the politics of the day. Her love of classical music even led her to host a weekly radio show in Park City, Utah. Her enthusiasm for life, quick wit, sense of humor, and fearless spirit will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Naomi is survived by two daughters, Alyson Klug (Dov Gorman), Marlton, NJ, and Bri Klug, Park City, Utah, two siblings, James (Judy M) Ft. Atkinson, WI and Robert (Priscilla) Wollangk, Weyauwega, WI, 14 nieces and nephews and many more great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Gladys Mae Wollangk and Judith Ann Wollangk, her son Michael Klug and husband Lyle Rose.
Funeral services will be held Friday October 4, 2019, 5:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 W Park Ridge Ave, Appleton, WI 54911.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 28, 2019