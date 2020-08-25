Naomi M. Sievers, age 95, of Berlin, was lifted into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Brown Wilcox. She was assured of her salvation. Her children rejoice that she has arrived at her glorious destination for ALL ETERNITY.She was born March 20, 1925, in Marshfiled, WI, the daughter of Rev. Edward and Edna Thadewald Koch. Naomi was a graduate of Oshkosh High School and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran School of Nursing as an RN. On December 27, 1946, she was united in marriage to Dr. David Sievers in Oshkosh. Naomi was baptized, confirmed and married by her father, Rev. E. A. Koch.Naomi was a homemaker staying busy volunteering at Berlin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (Grey Ladies) and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Berlin Garden Club, Mascoutin Country Club, an active past member of Grace English Lutheran Church in the choir, G.L.C.W. and Altar Guild. She was currently a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Fellowship in Berlin.She is survived by her two daughters, Mary (Al) Beane and Naomi "Dolly" (Donald) Kayon; one son, John D. (Kim) Sievers; six grandchildren, Eric (Joanna) Beane, Sarah (Jilles) Oldenbeuving, Elizabeth (Ed) Laczynski, Laura Kayon, David (Emily) Sievers and Kristin (Ian) Cesare; and eight great-grandchildren, Annie, Noah, Kira, Owen, Naomi, Cameron, Leo and Norah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David, on May 16, 1989; a great-grandchild, Hazel; and sister, Ruth Laedtke.Private graveside services with interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Rev. Scott T. Piper officiating. Memorials may be directed to Light of Christ Lutheran Fellowship. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Naomi Sievers, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.