Nathan Peterman
Oshkosh -
Nathan E. Peterman, 84, of Oshkosh passed away at home on July 11, 2019. Nathan was born in Oshkosh to Nathan and Leone Peterman on July 26, 1934. Nathan married Mary Fay (Vesperman) Hansen on March 2, 1974 at St John's Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
In Nathan's lifetime he was a crutch maker at Wood Products, a Wonder Bread delivery man and a milkman. He retired from Rockwell International and Oshkosh Truck Corporation. Nathan was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Nathan and Mary took many trips together and traveled to the Bahamas, Acapulco, Las Vegas, Arizona and enjoyed many vacations to Marco Island in Florida. Nathan loved music and sang to all his favorite tunes. He loved working with wood and built an A frame near Clintonville on the Embarrass River. Nathan enjoyed hunting with his brothers and family, and also his good friend, Leo Dunlavy. Nathan also enjoyed fishing with his grandchild, Rachael (Rae).
Nathan was a fan of NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, and watching the Octagon fights on TV. Some of his favorite pastimes were making puzzles and playing computer games.
Survivors include his dear wife, Mary Fay, his loving daughter, Candy (Marshall) Potter, his step-daughter Tammy (Randy) Zimmerman, Phoenix, AZ, his step-son, Gene Vesperman, Ripon, WI, sister, Dorothy Sprague, Appleton, two brothers, David Peterman, Green Bay and Ralph (Mary Jo) Peterman, Milwaukee. He is also survived by his grandson, Teddy Zimmerman, San Jose, CA and granddaughter, Casey Zimmerman, Portland, OR and also many loving nieces and nephews.
Nathan was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Wayne and Dale Peterman, two sisters, Charmaine Vande Berg and Jackie Weiler, and also his loving grandchild, Rachael (Rae) Zimmerman.
Funeral services for Nathan will be held at the Fiss & Bills Funeral Home 865 S. Westhaven Drive on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 am. Rev. Jennifer Czarnota will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday from 9 am until the time of service. Interment will be at Riverside City Cemetery.
Nathan you were a loving husband and my best friend and will remain in my heart forever, you were a wonderful and kind father and grandfather who was a treasure in their lives. Your smile and sense of humor will always be remembered. His little furry boy, Bentley will miss your love and attention. God be with you - till we meet again.
Nathan's family sends a special thank you to all who cared for him while in the hospital, also to his wonderful neighbors, Ron and Rhonda Gronowski.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 13 to July 14, 2019