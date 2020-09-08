Nelda Maye (Neels) Niemuth
Winneconne - Nelda Maye (Neels) Niemuth, Winneconne was welcomed to Heaven by Christ and all her loved ones who preceded her Saturday, September 5, 2020. Nelda was born December 11, 1933, in Chilton, Wisconsin to Theodore and Edna (Brown) Neels. She was a graduate of Appleton High School and Appleton School of Business. Nelda co-owned and operated the Home Bakery, first in West Bend, and then in Winneconne for nearly 25 years. She worked in the bakery at Copp's, Oshkosh and managed the Piggly Wiggly Bakery, Winneconne. Nelda also worked at Leo's… "The College of Knowledge". She was a member of St Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Winneconne and a past member of its Ladies Aid. She was a member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 364. Nelda enjoyed the Packers, Brewers and Badgers and was an avid Sheepshead player (her coin purse and pack of cards went to every family event). Her greatest joy was spending time with and talking about her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Nelda is survived by her children, Debbie (Greg) Petrie, Randy Niemuth, Cindy (Al) Krueger, Lori Ahern; grandchildren, Chad (Erika), Becky (James), Mandie (Chad), Matthew (Linda), Wesley (Vanny), Stephanie (Steven), Sadie; great-grandchildren, Bridget, Greg II, Garret, Kolton, Lucas, Mercedes, Dylan, Charlotte, Benjamin, Alex, Aldo; great-great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Alex, Rylinn; niece, Jen (Al) Hayman; nephew, Jason Neels; several brothers/sisters-in-law on the Niemuth side of the family; special friend, Joan; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Arlyn Neels.
Due to COVID, a private funeral will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8 South 4th Street Winneconne, Wisconsin. Pastor Mark Albrecht will be officiating. Burial, open to everyone, will be at 12:00 p.m. in the Winneconne Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nelda's name would be appreciated for St. Pauls' Ev. Lutheran Church.
Nelda always wore a smile and always had a kind word. She put her treasure in her relationships with her Savior, family, many friends and country.
"Don't look for me here or cry for me now …Heaven is my Home"
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
.