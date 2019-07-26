Services
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
Nicholas "Buddy" Daniels

Nicholas "Buddy" Daniels Obituary
Nicholas "Buddy" Daniels

Redgranite - Nicholas "Buddy" Daniels, age 22 of Redgranite, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah, following an asthma attack at his home.

Funeral Arrangements are Pending at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite.

Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials in Nicholas' memory will be appreciated in place of flowers.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 26 to July 28, 2019
