|
|
Nicholas "Buddy" Daniels
Redgranite - Nicholas "Buddy" Daniels, age 22 of Redgranite, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah, following an asthma attack at his home.
Funeral Arrangements are Pending at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite.
Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials in Nicholas' memory will be appreciated in place of flowers.
Ruminski Funeral
Home, Highway 21,
Redgranite
(920) 566-2313
Serving the Family
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 26 to July 28, 2019