|
|
Nicholas Stadtmueller
Oshkosh - Nicholas Luther Stadtmueller
Nic Stadtmueller, a native of Oshkosh and resident of Queens, NY, died on January 8, 2020, at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. The cause of death was complications related to the disease of addiction. He was 34 years old.
At his death, Nic was an attorney specializing in real estate and related contract law. He enjoyed traveling and visiting with his family, and he was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed many adventures here in Winnebago County and around the country hunting ducks and fishing.
Nicholas Luther Stadtmueller was born on May 8, 1985, in Oshkosh. He was the eldest child of Gerald J. Stadtmueller and Catherine S. Luther. Nic traced his roots to the Stadtmueller, Luther, Carroll, Kilp, and Luft families, among whom were early settlers of Oshkosh, making him a fifth generation native of Oshkosh. Nic attended Oshkosh public schools and was a graduate of Oshkosh North High School in 2003. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Political Science in 2007. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from St. John's University, Queens, NY, in 2011. While there, he was the deputy editor of the Real Estate Law Journal.
Nic is survived by his parents, one brother Edward (Ted) Luther Stadtmueller of Sequim, WA, and one sister, Elizabeth Luther Stadtmueller of Chicago, IL. He is further survived by his aunts and uncles, Ann M. Luther, and her husband, Alan Vlach, of Trenton, ME; Jean E. Luther and her husband, Hary Kozlowski, of Cary, NC; his godfather, the Honorable J. P. Stadtmueller and his wife Mary of Whitefish Bay, WI; Carol E. Stadtmueller of Whitefish Bay, WI; Thomas W. Stadtmueller and his wife Marilyn of Kansas City, MO; Mary S. Gibbons and her husband Gregory of Oshkosh; and Patricia J. Wildman and her husband Thomas of Newton, MA. He is also survived by numerous close cousins and a multitude of friends, all of whom remember him as a good and generous man who loved his friends and family. As a final act of his generosity and goodwill, Nic donated his organs to several recipients.
The family will receive friends in the Conservatory at the Paine Art Center and Gardens, 1410 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, on Monday, January 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Nic's name to the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.
"Everyone is going through something that we can't see."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020