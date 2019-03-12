Services
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Hirsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole (Kast) Hirsch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicole (Kast) Hirsch Obituary
Nicole Hirsch (nee Kast)

Fox Point - Nicole Hirsch (nee Kast) of Fox Point, WI. Died unexpectedly on March 5, 2019, age 38 years. Beloved wife of David. Cherished mother of Ava and Ari. Beautiful daughter of Debbie Kast and Elton Kast. Dearest daughter-in-law of Margot Hirsch. Loving sister of Jeff and Steve Kast. Adored granddaughter of Ken and Arlene Smith. Fond niece of Suzanne Zidek. Special cousin of Samuel and Samantha. Further survived by other relatives and many dear and loving friends.

Nicole believed "that life was like the wind; it comes and it goes" so she lived life to the fullest. Her greatest joy was her children, Ava and Ari; inspiring them to greatness, teaching them that love and compassion are not weaknesses but strengths that make us human and not to be afraid to try or take a risk. The world was a better place with Nicole in it. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services were held on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. Private burial Woodlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the Hirsch Family for Ava and Ari's education fund https://www.gofundme.com/hirsch-family-fund?teamInvite.

Suminski / Weiss

LifeStory Funeral Homes

(414) 276-5122

SuminskiFuneralHome.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now