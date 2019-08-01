|
Nile Alsuwailih
Oshkosh - On June 9, 2019, Nile Alsuwailih, loving husband, son, brother and father of one, passed away at the age of 24.
Nile was born in Racine, WI on August 4, 1994, and worked in sales for six years in Oshkosh, WI. On December 1, 2015, he married Hayley Braatz, and together they have a son, Jack Nile Alsuwailih.
Nile was raised in Oshkosh, WI with his mother and three of his siblings. As the eldest brother, he took it upon himself to tease and annoy his siblings as much as possible, but he would loyally protect them from anyone else. An early memory he often shared from growing up was running an early morning paper route before school with his mother and siblings. Nile attributed his hard work ethic to his mother, Melissa.
Nile spent his early days getting into mischief with his best friend JJ, who he was inseparable from. His high school years were spent with friends Andy, Cody, and Chris going to South Park to play basketball and the Bowen St. basement.
Nile was an amazing and proud father of Jack. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He enjoyed walking with his wife and son to Abbey Park and taking trips to visit his Aunt Sarah and Uncle Barry in Racine. He loved his whole family unconditionally and appreciated everyone for who they were.
Family and friends knew Nile for his hilarious and vivacious personality. Nile knew he was funny and lived to make others laugh. He often wrote down his jokes and dreamt to someday become a stand-up comedian. When this man loved something, he loved it with his whole heart. He was obsessed with watching comedians with his wife, UFC with the boys, and documentaries about space.
Nile is preceded in death by his grandfather, Mike and his grandmother, Nemat. Nile is survived by his wife, Hayley Alsuwailih, son Jack, his mother Melissa Brooks, his father Raed Alsuwailih, his siblings Lillian, Naseem, Faith, Aliya, and Mason, as well as his grandmother, Martha, grandfather, Fathi, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on August 4th at 1:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Oshkosh. Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life at Abe Rochlin Park. A private burial will be later in the summer with immediate family members. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019