Berlin - Noel Arthur Follmer, age 92, of Berlin, died peacefully at his home on Friday, June 28, 2019.
He was born April 22, 1927, on the family farm in Brandon, the son of Arthur and Elnora Malhke Follmer. Noel was a 1945 graduate of Brandon High School. On June 18, 1949, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Ruthanne Lemmenes.
Noel operated the family farm, hauled milk for Alto Creamery, drove semi for Fox Valley Transit, and managed plant operations for 10 years for Kerr McGee Fertilizer Corp. He then opened V&F Farm Supply in Brandon with his friend, Butch Vande Streek. While living in Brandon, Noel was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, serving on the council as president. He was an active member of Brandon Lion's Club and School District Board of Education, serving as president for both.
After Ruthanne passed away, he was united in marriage to Betty Hagene on March 24, 1984. Noel and Betty moved to Montello. For the next twenty years, he managed the Montello Lake Association office, was a member of Montello Lion's Club and volunteered at the Marquette County Food Pantry. In 2007, he and Betty moved to Berlin where they became active at the Berlin Senior Center. Noel enjoyed fishing, golfing and was an avid sportsman who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Fellowship in Berlin.
He is survived by his daughter, Roxanne (Greg) Gullikson; son, Joel (Diane) Follmer; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; special furry friend, Patrick; and many nieces and nephews. Noel was preceded in death by his son, William Follmer; wife, Ruthanne, on August 3, 1982; wife, Betty, on October 28, 2014; and sister, Joyce Lueck.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 3:00 p.m., Rev. Scott T. Piper officiating. Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
