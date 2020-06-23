Berlin - Norbert Frances "Norbie" Ottman, age 89, of Berlin, peacefully transitioned to heaven on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by his family at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin.He was born April 19, 1931, in Oshkosh, the second of ten children of Clinton and Florence Yagler Ottman. Growing up, Norbie worked hard with his father on the family farm, all but taking over as a teenager when his father lost his arm. During the Korean War, Norbie served in the U.S. Army as a mechanic on the 38th parallel. On November 28, 1953, he was united in marriage to Theresa Gonyo at St. Michael Catholic Church in Berlin. Together they raised four children, including a surprise set of twins as their first born.Beyond farming, Norbie was a man of many trades - from years of law enforcement in Berlin and as Chief of Police in Omro, to selling insurance. When he retired, Norbie was always busy, spending his days fixing everyone's tractors and mowers, and raising a few chickens. He volunteered many hours as a member of O'Connor-Chiers American Legion Post #340, Fr. Fiss Council #1547 Knights of Columbus. Norbie and Theresa were active members of St. Mark Catholic Church in Redgranite.He will be remembered for never missing a year of deer hunting and his love of fishing no matter what season. A John Deere tractor could always be found in his pole barn in need of his careful repair. Norbie enjoyed a Friday fish fry, a sweet old fashioned and a good game of cribbage. Special time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave his life energy and laughter.He was well loved and survived by his three sons, Michael (Julie) Ottman, Patrick (Mary Ellen) Ottman and Thomas (Linda) Ottman; one daughter, Kathleen Rodencal; six grandchildren, Amanda Ottman, Jonathan Ottman, Ryan (Meredith) Ottman, Matthew (Meggie) Ottman, Melissa (Jason) Weiland and Anna (Jason) Zeller; eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Madelyn, Penelope, Liam, Rue, Avery, Lincoln "Norbie" and Matilda; one sister, Donna (Robert) Petit; two brothers, Ray (Shirley) Ottman and Harold (Elvera) Ottman; brothers-in-law, Ron Napparella and Donald Becker; and sister-in-law, Nancy Seaman. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa on April 20, 2016; sisters, Mary Malnory, Blanche Spritka, Dolores Becker and Sharon Napparella; and brothers, Richard Ottman and Norman Ottman.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mark Catholic Church in Redgranite, with Father Jason Blahnik and Deacon Robert Precourt officiating. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at St. Mark Catholic Church in Redgranite. Interment with military honors will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Berlin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. A memorial has been established. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Norbert Ottman, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.