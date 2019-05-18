|
Norma Mary Jensen
Hawkins - Norma Mary Jensen, 74, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 with her family by her side at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was born on June 15, 1944 to the late Edward Mullane and Norma (Daniell) Mullane Duncan in Boston, MA.
Norma was a 1963 graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Roxbury, Mass. In 1962 she met James (Jim) Jensen when he was station for the Navy in Boston. She moved to Menasha, WI in 1963. She worked at Theda Clark Radiology Department in Menasha. On August 21, 1965 she married Jim at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha, WI. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2019. After her children were in their teen years she went back to work as a unit clerk at Oshkosh Care Center.
Norma was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma.
In her free time she enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening (flowers), swimming and playing tennis. Norma was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
After 40 years of living in Oshkosh, Norma and Jim started a new adventure in 2001 and moved to their cabin in Hawkins, WI. Norma was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion in Hawkins. She was also a member of the Hawkins Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club and a member of St Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and spending time with her friends.
In 2014 Norma and Jim started their last adventure together and moved to Clearwater, Fl. A retirement community at Doral Village. There she enjoyed having family and friends coming to visit. Spending time at the beach. At Doral, Norma made wonderful friends that all became family.
Norma is survived by her children: Michelle (Andy) Cicha of Bloomer, WI, Jodi (Philip) Hintz of Beach Park, IL, Scott (Lisa) Jensen of Sheldon, WI; grandchildren Zachary (Megan) Jensen, Rebecca, Stacie, Megan, Andrea, Joshua and Faith Hintz; Samuel Jensen and great-granddaughters Tess and Gwen Maggio, Dorothy and Juniper Jensen; sisters, Ellie Fernands of Cotuit, MA, and Joanne Mullane of Bellmont, MA; sister-in-law Barbara Engelman of Oshkosh; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Norma Duncan; step father, Frances Duncan; three brothers; Peter, James and David Mullane and sister Shirley Mullane; mother-in-law, June Jensen (Plouff); father-in-law, William Jensen.
Norma was a strong-willed woman that fought a battle for almost 50 years with rheumatoid arthritis. She didn't let life stop because of this disease. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and sister and will be missed by many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Parish of Hawkins at 2:00 p.m. with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Family and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at St. Mary's from 1:00-1:45 p.m. Dessert and coffee will follow at the church.
Internment will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Chapel in Oshkosh, WI with Deacon Rick Hocking. Family and friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Chapel from 9:30-10:45 a.m. At 11:00 a.m. a service will be held. A luncheon will follow the burial.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 18, 2019