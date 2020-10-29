1/
Norman C. Boese
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman C. Boese

Oshkosh - Norman C. Boese Jr, age 72, of Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1948 to the late Norman and Geraldine (Jewson) Boese Sr.

Norm worked at Crown Cork & Seal for over 20 years and retired. Recently he worked at Sand Valley Golf Course and enjoyed his time at the cabin watching the wildlife.Norman was a member of the Eagles Club for 45 years.

Norman is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julie; son, Norman (Angie); two grandchildren: Ali and Zac Boese; four brothers: Richard (Julie), Marvin (Darlene), Roger (Joan), Greg (Ann); three sisters: Helen (Val) Juedes, Pam (Mark) Juedes, Laura Boese; and four stepchildren: Stan Zemke, Rich and Ron Wiles, and Lori. He was further preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara; brothers: Robert, Royal, Clifford, Andrew, and Bradley.

No services will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved