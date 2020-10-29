Norman C. BoeseOshkosh - Norman C. Boese Jr, age 72, of Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1948 to the late Norman and Geraldine (Jewson) Boese Sr.Norm worked at Crown Cork & Seal for over 20 years and retired. Recently he worked at Sand Valley Golf Course and enjoyed his time at the cabin watching the wildlife.Norman was a member of the Eagles Club for 45 years.Norman is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julie; son, Norman (Angie); two grandchildren: Ali and Zac Boese; four brothers: Richard (Julie), Marvin (Darlene), Roger (Joan), Greg (Ann); three sisters: Helen (Val) Juedes, Pam (Mark) Juedes, Laura Boese; and four stepchildren: Stan Zemke, Rich and Ron Wiles, and Lori. He was further preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara; brothers: Robert, Royal, Clifford, Andrew, and Bradley.No services will be held.