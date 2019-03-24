|
Oshkosh - Norman E. Herrle, age 92, of Oshkosh, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the presence of his loving family. He was born in Oshkosh on March 9, 1927, son of the late Edward and Mabel Herrle. He married Marlyn Celichowski in Oshkosh on September 29, 1951; his beloved wife of 60 years until her death in 2011.
Norman attended Lincoln School, St. Peter's School, and Oshkosh High School. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and served as Seaman, First-Class on an oiler class ship which traveled to service in and around Japan and China. After his military service, Norman worked at Oshkosh Tent & Awning and Spoos Clothing, prior to beginning a 30-year career with the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. After his retirement, he served as a handyman at the Newman Center at UW-Oshkosh for 8 years and was an usher and volunteer for many years at St. Mary's (Blessed Sacrament) Church. He enjoyed carpentry and home repair, yard work, golf, winters in Florida and going to the casino. Marlyn and he were doting grandparents who enjoyed travel, dancing and golf vacations with life-long friends.
Survivors include two sons, Gregory N. (Jeanne) Herrle of Brookfield, WI and Brian S. (Myra) Herrle of Glenview, IL; one sister, June Kallin of Oshkosh WI; four grandchildren; Gregory J. (Ruth) Herrle of Brookfield, WI, Sarah J. (Matt) Ripp of Waunakee, WI, Alejandro R. Herrle and Maria I. Herrle of Glenview, IL; and one great-granddaughter, Alma C. Herrle of Brookfield, WI.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Mary's Church (605 Merritt Ave.) in Oshkosh at 11 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with Rev. Jerry Pastors officiating. Family and friends may call at the church from 9 am to 10:30 am prior to the Memorial Mass. Interment will be in Riverside Catholic Cemetery. Full military honors will be presented after the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Journey House in Milwaukee, or UNICEF.
The family would like to express thanks to Norman's special friends Jerry and Mary Burke for all they have done for dad, as well as the staff of Heartland Hospice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019