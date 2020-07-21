1/1
Norman Irish
1929 - 2020
Oshkosh - Norman P. Irish, age 91, passed away in Oshkosh on Friday, July 17, 2020 after succumbing to a brief illness. He was born to Charles and Hazel (Rosio) Irish on March 20, 1929 in Antigo, Wisconsin. He served his country in the U.S. Air force. Norman married Irmagard Honzik on July 8, 1951 in Antigo. He relocated to Kenosha, Wisconsin where he raised his family and was employed by Mac Whytes. He retired to Elcho, Wisconsin where he resided for many years. Norman and his wife moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas where he lived until Irma' s death on January 2, 2009. Norman returned to Wisconsin and lived in Oshkosh until his death.

Norman was preceded in death by his wife, both parents, and brothers: Richard Irish, Robert Irish, William Irish and Donald Irish. He is survived by his sons: Patrick Irish of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Terrance Irish of Mesa, Arizona; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a complex, loving and intelligent man, who loved literature, stimulating conversation, music and humor. He was loved for his generosity and willingness to mentor those in need. Norman will forever be etched in the hearts of those who loved him.

Private family services will be held.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
Athough I hadn't seen Uncle Norm in many years, my memories of him and Aunt Irma are so clear, so vivid, that I feel like they often in the room with me. I remember well the visits with my parents to their houses in Kenosha and Trevor and their visits to our house with Pat and Terry. We were a close family in those days but unfortunately that didn't last as we, the kids, got older. I remember the political "discussions" the adults used to have, so loud, so insistent, so intense. No political correctness, just extremely heated disagreement. Then, after the meal, the good byes, the hugs, the pet name insults and the stories about their lives growing up. I learned a lot about politics, about family, about how people can disagree on issues but retain the love and respect for each other, the devotion to family. I wish I could say all of that to him and to thank him for his part in making me the person I am. Rest well Uncle Norm knowing that a part of you remains in all of us.
Duane Weaver
Family
