Athough I hadn't seen Uncle Norm in many years, my memories of him and Aunt Irma are so clear, so vivid, that I feel like they often in the room with me. I remember well the visits with my parents to their houses in Kenosha and Trevor and their visits to our house with Pat and Terry. We were a close family in those days but unfortunately that didn't last as we, the kids, got older. I remember the political "discussions" the adults used to have, so loud, so insistent, so intense. No political correctness, just extremely heated disagreement. Then, after the meal, the good byes, the hugs, the pet name insults and the stories about their lives growing up. I learned a lot about politics, about family, about how people can disagree on issues but retain the love and respect for each other, the devotion to family. I wish I could say all of that to him and to thank him for his part in making me the person I am. Rest well Uncle Norm knowing that a part of you remains in all of us.

Duane Weaver

Family