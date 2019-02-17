|
|
Norman J. "Herky" Elsinger
Oshkosh - Norman J. "Herky" Elsinger, age 58, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectdly on February 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Norman on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of Knapp and 6th Streets in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held at the Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 W. South Park Ave. on Wednesday evening from 5 pm until 7 pm and again at the church only on Thursday from 10 am until the time of Mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. A full obituary will follow in the Wednesday edition of the Northwestern.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 17, 2019