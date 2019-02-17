Services
Poklasny Funeral Home
870 W. South Park Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54902
920-235-1170
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
870 W. South Park Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54902
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
corner of Knapp and 6th Streets
Oshkosh, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
corner of Knapp and 6th Streets
Oshkosh, WI
Resources
Norman J. "Herky" Elsinger


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman J. "Herky" Elsinger Obituary
Norman J. "Herky" Elsinger

Oshkosh - Norman J. "Herky" Elsinger, age 58, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectdly on February 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Norman on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of Knapp and 6th Streets in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held at the Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 W. South Park Ave. on Wednesday evening from 5 pm until 7 pm and again at the church only on Thursday from 10 am until the time of Mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. A full obituary will follow in the Wednesday edition of the Northwestern.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 17, 2019
