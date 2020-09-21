Norman James (Jim) O'Rourke



Bradenton, FL - Norman James (Jim) O'Rourke died peacefully September 12, 2020 at the age of 72 years, in Bradenton, FL.



Beloved son of the late Anastasia Jane (nee Anderson) O'Rourke and Norman John (Ladd) O'Rourke.



Loving brother of JoNeIle (Dennis) Daily, Pamela (Richard) Pennau, Kathleen O'Rourke, Anastasia (Jeff Peterman) Stone. Uncle to 22 nieces, nephews, many family members, and neighbors Scott & Wanda who were true friends in every way, spent time with Jim playing cards.



Jim is preceded in death by his brother Michael Patrick O'Rourke and infant nephew Norman John Hupf.



Jim was a disabled US Army Veteran, Infantry, with an Honorable Discharge. His greatest passions were the GB Packers, Nascar racing and caring/feeding his wild squirrels and birds. He was an amazing animal advocate.



A funeral mass will be at St. Marys Catholic Church, 730 Madison St, Omro, WI at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020. Fr. Joe Mattern officiating. A luncheon will not be served.



The O'Rourke family is grateful for all who cared for our brother thru the past ten years of his life. Our brother Jim was so pure of heart, lived a simple and giving life of love and compassion to all who knew him. Rest in peace dear brother, forever in our hearts. May God comfort you as only He can.









